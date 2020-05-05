Pakistan’s cases surges past 20,000

Islamabad: Pakistan’s tally of the coronavirus cases crossed the 20,000-mark on Monday after 1,083 new infections were diagnosed, the health ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,083 new cases were reported, taking the total to 20,186 patients. There were 22 deaths during this period, upping the fatalities to 462.

A total of 5,590 patients have recovered in the country, the ministry said.

The authorities have so far conducted 212,511 tests, including 9,522 during the period.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that out of the total number of patients, Punjab province reported 7,524 cases, Sindh 7,465, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3,129, Balochistan 1,218, Islamabad 415, Gilgit-Baltistan 364 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 71 cases.

Pakistan’s total COVID-19 tally so far stood at 20,186. According to a report in the Dawn newspaper, a critical coronavirus patient in the Hyderabad city of Sindh, as an experimental therapy, was injected with convalescent plasma of a recovered person to treat the disease.

The development was confirmed by the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) isolation ward’s focal person Aftab Hussain Phull. (PTI)