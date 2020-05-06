Close to 1000 stranded citizens return to Meghalaya from NE states

SHILLONG: Hundreds of citizens of Meghalaya who were stranded in different North Eastern states have returned to the state during the last two days after the state government had allowed their entry into the state with strict protocols because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The first batch of stranded people from all across Assam reached the state including Shillong on Wednesday.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that total of 955 individuals entered Meghalaya since Tuesday and all were screened at the designated entry points.

So far, 277 individuals were screened at Bajengdoba, 557 at Byrnihat, 76 at Ratacherra and 45 at Tikrikilla.

Meanwhile, the first three buses carrying stranded Meghalaya citizens reached Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here which is the designated dropping point, around 5:30 pm carrying 38 passengers.

Screened and cleared from Byrnihat check point, on arrival they registered and were soon send to their respective destination through transportation arranged by the State government.

All of them who arrived at the State capital and other districts will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

” I am very happy to be finally back as I was stranded for over a month,” said one of the stranded lady who works in Guwahati and hails from East Jaintia Hills.

Yet another elderly man said, ” I thank the Government for bringing us back. I am glad that I am back as it was getting difficult staying away from home”.

“If anything has to happen to me let it happen at home and not away from home,” he added.

Similar, reactions came up from the many who were waiting eagerly for the officials to call out their name, board the vehicle and go home.

Meanwhile, SP City, Bikram Marak informed that they were expecting around 250-300 people to reach the state capital.

Twenty-one buses have been arranged by the State government to ferry the stranded citizens with each of the buses carrying 10-15 passengers only maintaining protocol of social distancing.