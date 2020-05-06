Family friend of Sailo third time positive

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday informed that the result of the third test of the family friend of Dr John Sailo is still positive.

He has appealed to the patient and the residents to not panic stating that there were similar cases in other states of the country where the patients were tested 6 times to get a negative result.

The fourth test will be done again after three days as per the norms of World Health Organization (WHO) and guidelines of both the Centre and the state.

As the stranded citizens of Meghalaya in different parts of the North East started arriving in the state from Monday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has assured that there is nothing to fear as the government is taking all precautionary measures.

He said around 3000 people, mostly from Assam, will arrive in the state.

The chief minister added that the government is following strict measures when they come back as they have to undergo mandatory registration and home quarantine.

According to the chief minister, doctors, magistrates, health workers and police officials have been stationed in the four entry points of the state where every individual will be screened and if there are any symptoms, their tests would be done.

Admitting that around 13000-15000 citizens of Meghalaya who are stranded in different parts of the country would come back to the state, he said that it is a big challenge for the government to organise the logistics and most of the states in the country are also prescribing home quarantine for the people.

Asserting that the people who are coming back to the state are state’s own people, he asked everyone to extend support to them.

“Let us all come together and address the situation. We should not be scared but we should be careful,” he said while reiterating that the family members of the people who are visiting the state will be quarantined.

He also asked all headmen to monitor them and ensure that they maintain home quarantine.