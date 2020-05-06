KSU files FIR with CID against Begin Live app

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has filed a FIR addressed to the SSP Criminal Investigation Department, Meghalaya, Aditya Goenka against the advertisement promoted by the Begin Live Application on Facebook.

The general secretary of the union, Donald Thabah stated that the ‘Begin Live App’ (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.athena.beginlive) has misused the location of the state in promoting their advertisement on Facebook.

“We came to know that it has been developed through bots to automatically video call/message any installer of this app by luring them with women pictures (collecting from various social media platform on regional basis) whether with consensus or without is highly questionable. Before the app works, it will automatically direct to payment mode to get through the messaging and video calling activities”, the FIR mentioned.

Further, Thabah said that as shown in Google Playstore, the app has been developed in Hong Kong, by the address Rm906 Tower A, Viking Technology and Business Center, 93 Ta Chuen Ping Street. Kwai C and the e-mail – [email protected].

He said that the union was concerned that there are a growing numbers of young women/men falling into such traps misusing social media and the internet and also other similar apps that promotes to objectify women and minor girls as it might be an easy way for these developers to channelize them to the prostitution-like industry.

Thabah said that the credibility of the developer of the app was highly questionable and added that these apps need to be brought to the notice of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to monitor and take strict measures and action.