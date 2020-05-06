Mizoram pvt schools to charge 50pc fees during lockdown

Aizawl: Private schools in Mizoram will charge only 50 per cent fees from students for the lockdown period, an official said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by officials of the education department, students’ bodies, Mizoram Independent School Association (MISA), and other stakeholders, he said. The decision follows several appeals by students’ bodies for exemption from paying school fees during the lockdown. All private and mission schools run by churches were also asked to exempt poor students from paying fees, the official said. It was also decided that those schools which have already charged full fees for April would not charge for May, he said. Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte, who chaired the meeting, urged all private school owners to understand the problems faced by students and their guardians due to the unprecedented crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)