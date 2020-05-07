Adelbert demands isolation centres for returnees

SHILLONG: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum has asked the government to arrange isolation centres for citizens of the state who have come back after being stranded in different Northeastern states for long.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, Nongrum, while congratulating the government for bringing back the stranded people, suggested that isolation centres be set up for them under its watch.

He also said that the people, who have come back, should not be allowed to self- quarantine themselves as things cannot be taken for granted.

Recalling the death of the index patient of the state from COVID-19, he said this is not a time to point fingers at each other. “These times should be a lesson for us and we all should continue to take preventive measures so that it won’t be too late”, he said. He also pointed out that many people from the state were stranded in and around the Christian Medical College Hospital at Vellore in Tamil Nadu and were facing difficulties with regard to lodging and food besides shortage of money.

He suggested the government could ask its Tamil Nadu counterpart to arrange a relief centre for the people at its expense.

He said that those stranded outside should not feel that they are homeless, especially in these hard and trying times.

He also said that the same yardstick may be applied to all those people from the state who are facing similar hardships in other states across the country.