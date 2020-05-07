Assam mulls tweak in academic year to offset COVID impact

GUWAHATI: Assam is contemplating a change in the academic year from April 1 to March 31, like in most other states of the country, in lieu of January 1 to December 31.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, state education minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the state conducts the academic year from April 1 from this year instead of January-December, then the loss suffered by the students in the wake of COVID-19, could more or less be covered.

“Most of the states in the country adhere to the April-March period as the academic year. However, we do not want to take a unilateral decision on this and would therefore request our academicians and educationists to put forth their suggestions to SEBA (Secondary Education Board, Assam) directly so that the education department can take a decision in the next 15 to 20 days in this regard,” Sarma said.

The minister said that the department had discussed the matter with academicians and the latter had suggested that the academic year could be conducted from April so as to offset the loss students might incur owing to the lockdown besides having an academic session similar to that in the mainstream.

Summer vacation

Sarma also pre-poned the summer vacation for schools from July to May this year in view of the ongoing COVID-19 induced lockdown.

“The summer vacation for all schools in the state this year will be effective from May 1 to May 31, 2020 so that the holidays are adjusted as the state was still facing a crisis in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Board exam results

The minister further said that the SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the respective board exams by mid-June.

“However, only digital marksheets will be issued and admissions thereafter would be based on digital marksheets,” Sarma said.

College admissions

“College admissions will be held online and students can submit details of their bank account number and IFSC code on the online forms itself, which will also help us make direct benefit transfers under future schemes,” he said.

He further said that the college academic semester would be based on UGC guidelines.

Meanwhile, the minister said that textbooks for HS second year students would be issued from may 26 to 28, 2020, in their respective schools and colleges in strict compliance with social distancing norms and protocols such as wearing of masks, et al.

He further said that online classes in various languages can be availed of by students through the Diksha app, and Biswa Vidya Assam on YouTube, which can be downloaded on smartphones.

Innovation

The education minister also announced an innovative scheme of awarding students excelling in various competitions, and more importantly, keeping them academically engaged during the lockdown.

“We will award 10,000 students who excel in story-writing, poem writing or essay writing and other competitions for science students during the lockdown period. The competitions would be mandatory for all high school and HS students,” Sarma said.

He said that the topics for competitions will be made known for respective classes/science and arts students from day after tomorrow through various media.

Sarma also said that the education department was finalising the modalities for starting classes for HS 2nd year students in colleges where they are currently stranded if the lockdown is extended after May 31, 2020.

“In villages, teachers are advised to take classes comprising groups of five students in verandahs of houses. In this regard we are devising more innovative methods and will let everyone know when the modalities are ready,” he added.