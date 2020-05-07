Conrad inaugurates corona care centre at IIM campus

Developed By: iNFOTYKE
SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inaugurated a 258-room Corona Care Centre with facility at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong main campus at Umsawli today.
