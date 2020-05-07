Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Conrad inaugurates corona care centre at IIM campus

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inaugurated a 258-room Corona Care Centre with facility at Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong main campus at Umsawli today.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.