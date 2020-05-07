Meghalaya to allow in stranded citizen with personal conveyance from May 11

SHILLLONG: In a major relief for those from the state who are stranded in other North Eastern states due to the prevailing lockdown, the Meghalaya Government has decided to allow those stranded citizens to return to the State from May 11 in case they can arrange for their own transportation.

Speaking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the Government was hopeful that the process of bringing back the stranded citizens from the North Eastern states would be over by Saturday-Sunday.

“We will permit those who are stranded in other parts of the country and who can manage their own transportation to return to the State from the coming Monday,” Tynsong told reporters here today.

Tynsong, however, made it clear that those stranded state citizens will have to strictly follow all the prescribed protocols and inform the nodal officers about their decision to come back to the state well in advance.,” Deputy Chief Minister said.

Regarding the stranded citizens who are not able to return on their own, Tynsong said that the State Government was trying to convince the Centre to arrangement special flights or trains for the citizens of the State who are stranded in other parts of the country.

“Our Chief Minister is also closely following up with the Union Ministers of Home, Railways and Civil Aviation to help out in bringing back those who are stranded,” Tynsong said.

According to him, around 8000 citizens of the state, who have registered with the Government, are stranded outside the region.

“It is big challenge for the Government even if 7000 of them decides to return to the State. The Government will have to take care of their ration during the 14-day home quarantine which they will have to undergo,” he said.

To a question if the Government will provide some more financial assistance for those who would stay back, Deputy Chief Minister said that the Government was yet to discuss on this matter.

While highlighting that the Government is facing huge financial challenge, Tynsong however thanked the citizens of the State for generously contributing to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and informed that Rs eight crore had been contributed so far.