Meghalaya to set up computerised check gates to monitor transportation of coal

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government has decided to install computerized check gates at the various exit and entry points to stop illegal transportation of coal and plug the leakages in the transportation of mineral resources in and outside the state.

Speaking to newsmen after the Cabinet meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that they had received a proposal from the Mining and Geology Department to sign an MoU with a public sector agency- Tele Communication Consultant India Limited (TCIL) – for the purpose.

The Cabinet after thorough discussion allowed the department to sign an MoU and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and consultancy for installation of computerized check gates in respect of movement or transportation of coal and other mineral resources.

Tynsong said that it would be installed at different exit and entry points as far as transportation of minerals in and outside the state was concerned.

“This intention is to plug the leakages in different entry and exit points in respect of the transportation of minerals,” he said.

Regarding the location of computerised check gates, Tynsong said movement of coal and other minerals takes place through different points such as Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Garampani and Bajengdoba, Dawki, Borsora and Dalu.

