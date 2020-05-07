Veterinary Department creates awareness on swine flu in SWGH

TURA: In view of the confirmed cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and to prevent the outbreak of the same in South West Garo Hills district, the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) of the District AH & Veterinary Department, which had been activated since the past week, have started intensified round of awareness activities across the district from Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that on reports of mysterious deaths of pigs in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh due to suspected ASF, the District Magistrate, South West Garo Hills, Ch. Ramakrishna had issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.PC to prevent transportation of pigs from other states into the district.

While sensitizing the people on ASF through mobile awareness program and meetings with the pig farmers across the district, the RRTs including the AH & Veterinary officials have advised the villagers to consume pork only after proper cooking (above 70 degree Celsius) for at least 20 minutes and in case of high fever in pigs and abnormal mortality of pigs, the matter should be brought to the notice of the District AH & Veterinary Office or to the nearest veterinary centres.