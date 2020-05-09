Iewduh, PB to remain closed

SHILLONG: It has been two months that Iewduh and Police Bazar, the two most important commercial hubs of the state, downed shutters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the virus showing no signs of going away, the twin shopping paradise is unlikely to see business anytime soon.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong made it abundantly clear on Friday saying there is no question of Iewduh and Police Bazar reopening as of now.

He said that the government appreciates the difficulties faced by both shoppers and shopkeepers and wants to reopen the two markets, but its hands are tied given the situation.

“We are not going to open these commercial areas until the government feels that the situation is safe”, the deputy chief minister told reporters.

The hundreds of shops in Iewduh and Police Bazar cater to not only the Shillong but the entire state.

With the onset of COVID-19, the government immediately ordered closure of Iewduh and Police Bazar and now, after two months, people whose livelihoods are dependent on these two markets are facing immense hardship.

Meanwhile, as far as the state’s economy is concerned, Tynsong said that relaxation has been made from time to time and economic activities have already started.

“Be it in rural or urban areas, construction and farming activities have already started. I won’t say it has normalised 100 per cent, but at least 60-65 per cent people are in place”, he said.

He also claimed that the supply of food and other essential commodities is stable and every household is happy as the PDS is also working well and there is no shortage even in the open market.