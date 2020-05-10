21 Shramik trains with 25000 stranded people reach NFR areas

GUWAHATI: As many as 21 Shramik special trains have reached areas under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) with nearly 25000 people comprising mainly students, patients and migrant labours with their family members.

These trains are ferrying stranded people since May 1, 2020 from various locations of our country like Kozhikkode (Calicut), Kota, Jaipur, Nandurbar, Hisar, Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, Ghatkesar, Ludhiana, Ambala, Aligarh, Rohtak, Kalyan, Bhiwani, Jalandhar and Bengaluru.

Six more such Shramik special trains are scheduled to reach various stations of Bihar within NFR area in the coming two to three days while another two trains, one for Tripura and another for Manipur, are also scheduled to reach the respective states with stranded people of those states in the next two to three days.

It may be mentioned that Shramik special trains are operated only on receipt of requests from the respective state governments by observing the guidelines issued by the Union home ministry. Only those persons enlisted by the state governments and brought to the station can travel in these special trains and no individual can come to any railway station on their own.

All passengers are guided by RPF and GRP personnel in queues after de-boarding from the train for proper screening by state government officials by maintaining social distancing, an official statement issued here on Sunday, said.