Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

NATIONALNews Alert
By Agencies
Former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh . File photo

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain, sources said.

Dr Sing was brought to AIIMS at 8.45 p.m.

He is under the supervision of Dr Nitish Nayak. Singh is kept under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours.

IANS

