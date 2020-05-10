Know the magnetic pull of Earth

By Ranjan K Baruah

We are aware of geology, applied geology or even astrophysics. Today, we are introducing another subject that is purely for the students of science who studied Physics and Mathematics in graduation. Let us understand geomagnetism as a career option.

A geomagnetist is a specialist type of geologist, one of the oldest physical sciences. Geologists study rocks and the physical processes of the Earth, geomagnetists study that which cannot be seen – the magnetic processes of geological features and the Earth as a whole.

Geomagnetism has many community applications and this science impacts all of humanity in one form or other. The very survival of all the life forms on earth is interminably related to the existence of this geomagnetic field. It’s in the fitness of things that we all understand the very significant role this component plays in cosmic natural processes. Research in Geomagnetism and allied fields includes Solid Earth Geomagnetism/Geophysics, Magnetosphere, Space and Atmospheric Sciences.

The first magnetic observations in India were started in Madras in 1822, followed by the recordings at Simla (1841), Trivandrum (1841) and Colaba (1841). Among these, only Colaba observatory continued uninterrupted since 1841. The combined observations at Colaba and Alibag observatories provide the longest series (nearly 175 years) of magnetic field data.

Rapid changes in instrumentation have led to the monitoring of geomagnetic fields and fluctuations on land, under the oceans and in space. Aspirants wishing to become geomagnetists must take science after secondary level and they must have physics and maths as their subjects during graduation. Students with master degree in physics, geo physics, space physics, applied geology, applied mathematics are eligible.

Indian Institute of Geomagnetism

Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) has an enviable antiquity of over 175 years, which was instrumental in spawning geomagnetism in the Indian sub continental region. It has evolved from being a data gathering organisation to using long series of geomagnetic data to tackle applied aspects which benefit society, in an obvious and abstruse ways. IIG was given a full-scale mandate to pursue geomagnetic and allied field research in 1971. It has been an autonomous institution since its inception and is now functioning directly under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The evolution of geomagnetism in the country has been interminably linked with the growth of this institution. Adoption of Sophisticated analysis techniques and fast computers over a period of time have opened up new vistas for practical utilization of geomagnetic measurements and which resulted in many milestones for Indian Institute of Geomagnetism.

Shillong Geophysical

Research Centre

IIG has taken a new initiative in establishing the Shillong Geophysical Research Centre (SGRC) as its third regional centre. The focus of research at this newly formed centre at Shillong would be on deciphering the pre- and co-seismic signatures in various atmospheric regions over the North-East India using a variety of observational techniques aided by numerical modelling tools. Shillong Geophysical Research Centre was inaugurated on January 18, 2016.

(The author is a career mentor, motivational speaker and skill trainer and can be reached at 8473943734 or [email protected])