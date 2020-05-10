Summer fragrance

Choosing the right fragrance in summer is important and your perfume needs to compliment your lifestyle depending on the season. Though Shillong is still missing on the bright summer days even in May and for most of us there is no way to go out amid the lockdown, a tip or two will help those who are still attending offices. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain will tell you how to take your pick.

There are basically five types of fragrances — the floral, woody, oriental, gourmand and citrus. It is important to choose a fragrance that has a higher concentration of pure perfume to ensure that it stays for a longer period of time. When picking the perfect summer scent, you should try to pick one that suits your personality.

A spray, rather than the roll-on deodorants may be more suitable in summer but this is a matter of personal choice. However, be sure to choose a mild deodorant as strong built-in anti-perspirants can cause skin irritation or sensitive reactions. It is always better to try them out on a small area first. If the skin tingles or burns for more than a minute, you should not use it. Some people find the use of talcum powders quite adequate. Rose, khus and sandalwood are natural coolants. So select powders or deodorants containing such ingredients.

Most of the perfumes we buy are synthetic blends. They may also contain essential oils, which are blended with synthetic ingredients. Perfumes which are created are all about “notes” and are a delicate balancing of different notes. In other words, it is made up of different fragrances, obtained from different sources. The ‘top note’ is the first fragrance you get when you smell it. The ‘middle note’ can be smelt after wearing the perfume for a while so that it dries on your skin and begins to mix with individual body chemistry. The ‘base note’ is the fragrance which lingers.

To select the right perfume, one needs to know a few facts. Body chemistry is important as the effect may depend on individual body odour. That is why it is best to try out the perfume on one’s skin. The exact fragrance of a perfume is apparent only when it comes in contact with the skin. Just smelling perfumes does not help. In fact, smelling too many perfumes can confuse the olfactory system.

Climate also plays a part in choosing the right perfume. In hot and humid conditions, it is better to go for light and fresh fragrances. The effect of perfume intensifies in hot and humid weather. A heavy perfume can be quite overpowering. In fact, some perfumes can even trigger a headache in some individuals. In cold and dry weather, a heavier scent can be used. Lemon, rose, lavender or sandalwood are light and refreshing in hot weather. The time of day also matters. Go for light, lemony fragrances for a summer morning.

Colognes and toilet waters can be used during summer and be added to bath water. You can be generous with the use of colognes even splashing them on. Colognes and Eau de Toilette mainly constitute water or a mixture of alcohol and water, with only 2-5 per cent perfume. They are lighter and the fragrance evaporates, leaving a light lingering fragrance. But when it comes to perfumes, use them sparingly.