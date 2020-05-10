Visitors of Assam hospitals asked to register

SHILLONG: Following the detection of COVID-19 cases from Guwahati Medical College and B Borooah Cancer Institute in Assam, the state government has urged all its citizens visiting the hospitals on or after April 23 to register themselves with the state government.

The Assam government has closed the state’s biggest hospital, Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and B Borooah Cancer Institute after fresh cases were reported in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Saturday said that those from the state who have visited the hospitals are to register with the government by calling 108.

Requesting the citizens not to panic, the deputy chief minister said that if there are people who have visited the two hospitals, they need not worry as the government will take care of them. “We are with them and they need to report to 108 immediately,” Tynsong said.

Meanwhile, a notification by the state government also said that all such persons are also requested to be under strict home quarantine along with their family members for the next 14 days.