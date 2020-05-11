B’desh records highest single-day cases, total 14,657

Dhaka: Bangladesh has reported 14 more fatalities due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and registered a record 887 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 14,657, officials said on Sunday.

“Fourteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 228,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, she said the tally of coronavirus infections climbed to 14,657 after 887 new COVID-19 cases were detected, marking the biggest spike in a 24-hour count.

She said the fresh cases were detected after examining 5,738 samples at 36 authorized laboratories across the country during the period.

Sultana, however, said the recovery count rose to 2,650 in the last 24 hours after 236 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, health experts predicted the third week of May to be the peak COVID-19 infection period in Bangladesh and expected the number of cases to come down largely by the end of June. (PTI)