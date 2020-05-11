Call for border patrolling

NONGPOH: Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem has called for strict patrolling by the police in the border areas following reports of unauthorised supply of essential commodities in parts of Jirang, Umling, Umsning and Bhoirymbong C & RD Blocks in Ri Bhoi district.

Expressing concern, he said that that these unauthorised suppliers or those entering the state using village and unmapped roads are not screened or tested unlike at the designated COVID-19 checkpoint at Tamulkuchi 13th Mile where all visitors are thoroughly screened before entry.

Syiem asked the Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner to instruct the police to strictly patrol the border areas or impose curfew in these particular border villages to curb inter-state movement of people as precautionary measure to prevent any possible outbreak of novel coronavirus in the district and the state.