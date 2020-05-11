Man arrested for attempted rape

TURA: Police in South West Garo Hills district have arrested a man under the POCSO Act for alleged rape attempt after he was caught in the vicinity of the girl’s compound and the father had registered a police complaint on May 9 last .

The accused, Sameem Manoj (25) hailing from Lukaichar village under Mahendraganj police station reportedly went to the nearby village of Shantipur on Friday night and took the 17 year old girl from her home to a nearby fish pond when he was caught by the father and other villagers.

It is reported that both the victim and the accused knew one another and were allegedly involved romantically which was opposed by the girl’s side.

The accused was caught by an alert father and neighbours when he tried to pay a nocturnal visit to her place.

“Since the girl is a minor and the father of the girl has filed an FIR the accused has been arrested under the POCSO Act and sent to custody,” informed district police chief R. Ravi.