Transporters’ body wants weighbridges, toll gates closed

JOWAI: The All Jaintia Cement and Clinker Transporters’ Association (AJCCTA) has strongly opposed the decision of the government to reopen weighbridges and toll plazas in the state particularly in Jaintia Hills, asking that these be closed till the pandemic is over .

“We are baffled by the government’s decision to reopen weighbridges and toll plazas in the state as inter-state and inter-district movement is already restricted”, AJCCTA president, Balen Thubru, said.

The association informed that reopening of the toll gates and weighbridges along the National Highway will put the people of the state at risk.

Truck drivers and their helpers coming from red zone areas, including Assam and Tripura, while crossing through these weighbridges and toll plazas will have to pay the charge and this can increase the chance of infection, the AJCCTA stated.

“COVID-19 is highly infectious and can be easily spread through droplets while coughing or sneezing and these can easily be transmitted from one person to the other through exchange of money”, Thubru said.

The AJCCTA has asked the government to stop operation of these weighbridges and toll plazas until the pandemic is over.