CM seeks Centre’s support to states

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that economic planning and support to states should be accorded priority by the central government, health infrastructure improved and each should have its economic plan keeping in mind its respective concerns.

Speaking during the video conference of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, with chief ministers he said, “Micro management of the situation is very important and each state should be allowed to take its own decisions.”

He emphasised that in order to keep the spread of the virus in check, inter-state movement should be minimised, economic planning structure must be prepared and health infrastructure must be strengthened in all states.

He said that all states are facing financial issues during this time and, therefore, the intervention from the Centre is the need of the hour.

“It is important to make economic zones regional for the benefit of all states and we seek the Hon’ble PM’s support towards this end”, he added according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office .

Speaking to reporters later about the video conference, he said states are going to see much more relaxation and freedom and flexibility of taking their own decisions as far as starting economic activities and declaring containment zones are concerned.

“In general what we could make out was the lockdown scenario is changing and the definition of lockdown is dynamic,” he said.

He, however, said that restrictions on inter-state movement, on flights and train passengers, public transport and large gatherings would continue

“Some kind of lockdown will continue but there will be much more flexibility,” he said.

Working towards better economic ties with B’desh

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that the state would continue to work towards improving its economic ties with Bangladesh.

He was speaking at the ASSOCHAM conference ‘Vision Meghalaya, Vision North East’.

He said he looked forward to linkages through Bangladesh and the ports in the neighbouring country to the rest of the world.

With regard to export of minerals, he said that he was keen to set up a conveyor belt between the two countries for smoother movement of boulders.

He said COVID-19 may be a crisis, but it is also an “opportunity for us. This is the time when a lot of policies, a lot of decisions and things that could not be done in a normal situation can be done now and we can push things forward.”

He informed that the government has recently formed an economic task force to improve certain key sectors like, agriculture, horticulture, food processing, mining etc and trade with Bangladesh.

Stating that to him agriculture is the main sector, he invited industrialists to invest in the state in high end products like turmeric, ginger, black pepper and the high varieties of mushroom.

DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who also participated, said the NE region has huge potential, but it is important to be equipped before one engages with the neighbours.

He said the North East needs to develop itself and also tap new sources which can be its major source of economy as well as for Bangladesh and the entire region.

He reiterated the importance of bamboo in this regard.

He also said that rail and road network expansion projects were under way. “We shall soon have a first train from Tripura to Bangladesh”, he said.

He advised ASSOCHAM to connect industry partners under PPP model to work with projects in the North East.