JSU blames govt for flouting of home quarantine norms by COVID positive

SHILLONG: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) Shillong Circle has criticized the state government for not keeping a COVID-19 positive patient under institutional quarantine as she has flouted the quarantine rules by venturing outside her home.

It may be mentioned that the COVID-19 positive lady staying in Nongrim Hills who has been held under home quarantine violated the quarantine rules by venturing outside to buy essential commodities.

In a statement issued here, the JSU said that the government should be blamed for its carelessness following the violation of the quarantine rules by the lady.

Further, the union slammed the state government for being very lenient even as the source of the virus in the state is still a mystery.

Concerned over the possible spread of the virus following the flouting of quarantine rule by the patient, the union has urged the state government to keep patients in institutional quarantine instead of opting for home quarantine.

“As a matter of fact, the COVID positive patient should be sent to a quarantine center which has been designated specifically to cater to patients. Under home quarantine, patients will careless which will make it difficult for the dorbar shnong to monitor. The free movement of the patient will trigger the spread of the virus”, the union stated.

The union mentioned that the state government should be responsible towards the care of such patients and monitor them as well.