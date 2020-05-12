Youth Congress opposes Meghalaya Govt’s decision to allow coal transportation

TURA: The District Youth Congress (DYC) from North Garo Hills has strongly objected to the decision of the government to allow transportation of coal by trucks stranded along NH-62 raising apprehension that the move would increase the chances of people getting infected by the pandemic Covid-19.

In its letter to the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the youth congress reminded that NH-62 connects to places in Assam like Dudhnoi, Krishnai, Goalpara, Jogigopa, Kavetri, Dubhri and Bongaigaon, which are designated Orange and Red zones with rising cases of Covid-19 and that allowing the stranded trucks to ply would lead to movement of hundreds of drivers, handymen, labourers and mechanics to Assam and back.

“There is no guarantee that proper guidelines and protocols as mandated by the Health Department will be implemented as we can see the lags and fallouts on ground zero. We have porous unmanned borders in our district and the nod to open coal transportation will attract unchecked labourers which will endanger the lives of the people,” it said.