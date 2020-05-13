15 more test COVID-19 positive in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus infection in Assam, 15 persons tested positive in Kamrup Metropolitan district. All of them are related to patient from M S Road at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati, who tested positive two days back. The person was a worker at a potato store house.

“All of the 15 new cases are under quarantine so there is no need to panic,” says Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As on date total COVID-19 positive case in the state has gone up to 79. So far 39 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital, two have died and patient has migrated to Bihar. Active COVID-19 cases in the state are now 37.