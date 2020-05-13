Ist special train carrying Meghalaya citizens to arrive in Guwahati on May 14

SHILLONG: The first special train carrying stranded citizens of Meghalaya will leave Chennai railway station tonight at 9 pm.

Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that around 1000 state citizens would arrive in this train at Guwahati Railway station on May 14.

The second batch of 1500 state citizens would start their journey on May 16 from Bangalore and the train would reach Guwahati on May 18.

Tynsong also informed that another train carrying 225 stranded state’s citizens would start journey from Gujarat on May 15 and would reach the state on May 17