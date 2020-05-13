Meghalaya has adequate stock for NFSA beneficiaries

SHILLONG: Food and Civil Supply Minister of Meghalaya, James Sangma has asserted that the state has adequate stock of food for the beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) as the State Government has already lifted an advance stock with permission from the Centre, for the months of April, May and June.

He said Meghalaya made record lifting of food stock as far as NFSA is concerned and informed that as far as non-NFSA is concerned, there was some shortage in the market initially .