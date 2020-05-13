Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya has adequate stock for NFSA beneficiaries

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
James Sangma. File Photo

SHILLONG: Food and Civil Supply Minister of Meghalaya, James Sangma has asserted that the state has adequate stock of food for the beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) as the State Government has already lifted an advance stock with permission from the Centre, for the months of April, May and June.

He said Meghalaya made record lifting of food stock as far as NFSA is concerned  and informed that  as far as non-NFSA is concerned, there was some shortage in the market initially .

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.