Now, state has only one positive case

SHILLONG: The result of the sixth test carried out on 11th coronavirus patient on Monday has turned out to be negative.

“The 11th case was tested again after 24 hours. Her test has come out negative again. Based on protocols, the patient has recovered. Meghalaya as of now has only one active case”, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted on Tuesday.

The lady is the family friend of Dr John Sailo, the first patient who passed away on April 15.

The 11th patient had tested negative in the first retest after completing the 14-day quarantine period. However, the patient’s remaining retests turned out to be positive.

This is the second time that the patient has tested negative.

With this, the remaining person tested positive for COVID-19 is a maid of the first index patient’s son.

Till date, 11 patients, who were infected with the virus, have recovered.