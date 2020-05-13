Open market grocery stores in Tura

TURA: The Supply Branch of Deputy Commissioner, Tura, has called for all the interested traders dealing with essential commodities under Tura Sadar Division to register their firms with the DC (Supply), Tura, to avail the facilities of ‘Open Market Grocery Stores’ , according to a press statement today.

Stating that the move is being necessitated to ensure easy availability and transparency of essential commodities at a time when frequent lockdowns and curfews are being enforced due to COVID-19 pandemic, the release said this was in keeping with the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) mandated by the department of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.

Stressing that no grocery shops and retail stores dealing with essential commodities and food items shall be allowed operate without registration, the DC (Supply) has requested all concerned to register their firms before June 15, 2020, the details for which can be had from his office on all working days.