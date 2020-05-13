Opposition to coal truck movement despite clarification by DC

TURA: Opposition to the movement of stranded coal trucks in North Garo Hills continues despite the fact that a clarification in this regard was given by the Deputy Commissioner on Tuesday.

Even as the District Youth Congress (DYC) from North Garo Hills alleged the state government of allowing the transportation of coal along NH-62 in the district, Deputy Commissioner S C Sadhu had on the same day clarified that only one time movement of the stranded trucks is being allowed to clear the highways from congestion after permission was given by the High Court.

According to Sadhu, the order permitting the movement of the trucks was given by the HC on May 6 following which the decision to allow the same was taken. Sadhu reiterated that the administration was not allowing permanent coal transport and that all steps were being taken to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to the district.

However, despite the clarification by Sadhu, another organization from the district- the Resubelpara unit of the GSU on Wednesday raised concern over the decision to allow the movement of the stranded coal trucks.

In its representation to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, the union while acknowledging the HC order urged the government not to allow the movement of the trucks for the time being as the route to be taken by the trucks connects to Covid-19 Orange and Red zones in Assam.

The union urged the government to reconsider the decision and to put on hold the movement of the stranded trucks until normalcy is restored, in the interest of the people of Garo Hills and the state in general.