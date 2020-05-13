Pass not necessary for senior citizens

SHILLONG: The state government has informed that in view of several requests received from senior citizens about the difficulties faced by them in obtaining passes that they need for medical check-up or other essential works, the deputy commissioners have been advised to issue orders exempting senior citizens who are above the age of 60 years from obtaining vehicle and curfew passes.

“The senior citizens should carry their valid photo ID cards along with them as proof of age while they travel”, the government said.

Take away food

In a separate order, the government said that the deputy commissioners will regulate the timing of operations of restaurants, cafes, food outlets and tea shops for home delivery and take way services only.