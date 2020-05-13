Respite for tea growers affected by factory closure

TURA: Giving some respite to tea farmers from Rongram area in West Garo Hills who were at risk of losing their crops due to the closure of the only two tea factories in the area, the district administration along with block officials are making temporary arrangements to send the already plucked tea leaves to Assam.

Prior to the Covid-19 lockdown in the state, the tea growers usually submit their harvested produce to two local tea factories-the Durama Tea Industry and the Arengh Tea Industry, both located in Rongram. However, since the two factories were closed when the lockdown began, both have failed to open up even after lockdown was eased and permit given, due to lack of technical staff at the industries.

Manager of Arengh Tea Industry, Bobby Brian Arengh informed that the factories were unable to operate as the technical staff employed by them had left their stations prior to the lockdown.

“We had to keep the factory shut as many of our out of state technical staff are yet to return. We use to have a permanent fitter (mechanic) stationed at the factory, but he lost his life in an accident last year. We have found a replacement and once he arrives, we can open our factories full time,” Arengh said.

To take stock of the situation, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Tuesday visited the factories and held a meeting with authorities to find a solution to the plight of the tea farmers. During the meeting, it was decided that the farmers would submit the plucked tea leaves to the Durama tea factory from where it would be sent to Assam. The process of transportation is to be facilitated by the BDO and the Horticulture Department.

In the meantime, the factories have been advised to recruit skilled technical staff to ensure their operation as soon as possible but to follow necessary guidelines like self quarantine if the recruitment is done from outside.