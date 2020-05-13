Spl train to bring back residents from Chennai

SHILLONG: A special train will be leaving Chennai on Wednesday to bring back people from the state who are stranded there.

“The train will leave between 8 pm to 9 pm from Chennai to bring back our people who are stranded in Tamil Nadu. A total number of 1100 state residents will be travelling,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed on Tuesday.

The arrangement for the special train was made as per the request of the state government.

Meanwhile, 50 persons who are stranded in Kolkata will be arriving in two buses on Wednesday.

Sources said that the buses were arranged by East Jaintia Hills SP Vivekananda Singh.

A bus carrying twenty four people who were stranded in Rajasthan reached Shillong on Tuesday morning.

Apart from two persons hailing from East Jaintia Hills, the rest belonged to East Khasi Hills.

The bus reached Jawaharlal Nehru Complex, Polo Grounds in the morning and soon after the arrival,the names of returnees were registered.

A senior official informed that due process of screening and registering was followed before they were sent to their houses for home quarantine.

He also informed that some students were sent to quarantine centres as per the request of their parents.

Over 8000 students and workers are expected to return to the state from all parts of the country as per the second phase of bringing back the stranded.

Earlier, 3030 people from Meghalaya, who were stranded in different parts of the North East, have come back to the state.