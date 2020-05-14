Demand to make MCCL functional

SHILLONG: The Executive Committee of Mawmluh Sirdarship Durbar has discussed the closure of Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited since the commencement of the national lockdown and even after the state government has allowed cement industries to function.

They expressed concern over the reluctance of the MCCL management to resume work, putting its workers in confusion.

In a statement, PS Lyngdoh, Sirdar of Mawmluh Sirdarship, said that following the lockdown, the workers stopped working. However, after the state government had given green signal for cement companies to resume production, MCCL workers are in the dark as to what they should do.

“It seems nobody knows for sure what is really going on. The public in Sohra have started using cement from other companies while MCCL is still in limbo”, Lyngdoh said.

Lyngdoh urged both the management and the government to ensure that the plant resumes its business at the earliest.