Four-day deadline to stop coal import

JOWAI: Coal dealers, traders, the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong — a congregation of headmen along with pressure groups have decided to observe non-cooperation movement if the government fails to fulfil their demand to stop import of coal from Assam within four days.

The decision was taken on Wednesday after a protest held in East Jaintia Hills. The meeting at Lad-Jaliah was attended by various leaders including Hambertus Nongtdu, Helping Phawa, Justine Dkhar, the president of the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong and various headmen of the district.

“We have given four days’ time to the state government to stop transportation of coal from Assam else we will stop our cooperation with the government”, Phawa said. “For so long we have been cooperating with the government and the district administration but sad to say that the government has failed to listen to our demand and hence we decided to organise a non-cooperation movement against the state government”, former MLA Justine Dkhar said.

Hundreds of East Jaintia Hills residents from various villages thronged Lad-Jalyiah as it was announced that a public meeting will be held in protest against the government.

As the people came out with banners and placards to the national highway, police officials rushed to Lad-Jaliah to request the crowd to disperse.

“We are ready, VPDs in every village besides our NGOs with their volunteers will not cooperate with the state government”, Nongtdu said

The president of the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong, Satly Ryngkhlem said, “We are against the order of the state government allowing the transportation of coal from Assam to cement plants”.

Ryngkhlem said after the end of deadline, they will not take any responsibility even with the stranded residents who will be returning to the district.