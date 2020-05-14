Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Tippy taps become handy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Covid-19MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
Tippy taps. ST photos
TURA: A simple yet cost-effective way at maintaining personal hygiene and prevent infections at a time of COVID-19 pandemic – locally made Tippy taps being used by MGNREGA job card holders, visitors and office staff of Songsak C&RD Block , Mylliem C&RD Block in East Khasi Hills on Thursday.
The innovative Tippy tap ensures zero wastage of water and no hand contact with the container as the user has to use his legs on a bamboo stick connected to the water container for water to flow out.
The Tippy tap was first introduced by Dr Jim Watt in Zimbabwe. Since it’s introduction, it has been adopted as a user friendly way to encourage effective hand washing behavior in developing communities.
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.