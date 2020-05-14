Tippy taps become handy amid COVID-19 pandemic

TURA: A simple yet cost-effective way at maintaining personal hygiene and prevent infections at a time of COVID-19 pandemic – locally made Tippy taps being used by MGNREGA job card holders, visitors and office staff of Songsak C&RD Block , Mylliem C&RD Block in East Khasi Hills on Thursday.

The innovative Tippy tap ensures zero wastage of water and no hand contact with the container as the user has to use his legs on a bamboo stick connected to the water container for water to flow out.

The Tippy tap was first introduced by Dr Jim Watt in Zimbabwe. Since it’s introduction, it has been adopted as a user friendly way to encourage effective hand washing behavior in developing communities.