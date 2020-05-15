Govt warns against lockdown violations

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that the government is doing what it can to resolve the issues concerning import of coal from Assam and grievances of ASHA workers while sending out a stern warning that it cannot allow anyone to take law into their own hands.

Several organisations in East Jaintia Hills are protesting against the import of coal from the neighbouring state and have threatened to even defy the lockdown.

On the other hand, ASHA workers have threatened to boycott their services if their demand to clear their pending dues since 2012 is not fulfilled.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “In the given circumstances the only way forward is to allow the coal from outside and we are working to ensure transportation and auction of coal which should happen very soon.”

He said none would be allowed to break the law. “In this kind of situation, we are very firm and we cannot allow anyone to take law into their own hands because this is in the interest of the people and the society and whatever we do, we will do in the interest of the people and the state”, he said.

Referring to the ASHA workers’ demand to release their dues, entitlements and benefits, the chief minister said, “We have already done everything from our side to ensure that this is cleared”.

Informing that there were some discussions about some of the benefits that were to be given to them earlier, which the government had announced way back in 2012 or 2014, the chief minister said the government has cleared 50 per cent of the outstanding.

“If there are particular issues they want to take up with the government, we are open to discussions,” he said.

He said the government had planned it in this financial year, but due to COVID-19 couldn’t do it. “We want to ensure that they get their salaries with all the benefits on time unlike before “, he said. “We will ensure that in the coming months they get paid monthly”, he added.