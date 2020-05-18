Curfew extended further in East and West GH

TURA: Curfew under section 144 CrPC together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020, has been extended further in East and West Garo Hills districts.

While the curfew was extended to 6 am of May 22 in East Garo Hills, the same will continue in West Garo Hills District till 6 am of May 23. The newly extended curfew carries with it the same prohibitions, exemptions and instructions as given in the earlier curfews.

Vehicle movement, both private and public within each district is being allowed up to 50% on odd/even basis from 9 am to 5 pm. However, the operation of all forms of public transport will be regulated by the respective District Transport Officers to ensure that all vehicles operate at 50% alternate seating arrangements. The plying of Autorickshaws is also being allowed on odd/even basis.

All kinds of construction works and projects that were allowed earlier will continue in both districts while all shops barring those located in crowded and main market areas which were allowed to open in the earlier order will continue with the same timing. However, all these shops have been directed to maintain the set guidelines like social distancing. In rural areas, all shops except tea-stalls, restaurants and dhabas will remain open by following social distancing norms strictly from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

As in previous orders, the movement of individuals from 7 pm to 6 am has been prohibited in both districts and there shall be no plying of vehicles except those ferrying essential commodities during that time.