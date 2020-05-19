2 more test positive in Manipur, tally upto 9

GUWAHATI: Two more have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, now the total active cases has risen to 7. The total number of cases in the state stands at nine.

A 64-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter from Kamjong district of Manipur, who returned from Delhi are the latest patients of the novel coronavirus in Manipur.

They left from Delhi on May 14 and reached Imphal on May 16.

The patients have now been shifted to COVID-19 care center at RIMS for further treatment.