Courts closed till June 2

SHILLONG: The normal functioning of the High Court of Meghalaya and the subordinate courts will remain suspended till June 2.

The Registrar General, in an order, said that in view of the further extension of lockdown measures by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Chief Justice has directed that the normal functioning of the High Court and the courts subordinate to it will remain suspended till June 2 or until further order, whichever is earlier.

The modalities for taking up matters of extreme urgency as already notified in the circular on March 25 will continue during the period.