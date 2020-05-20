28 detection in a day, Assam’s COVID cases soars to 185

GUWAHATI: Fourteen new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed among the people under quarantine at Sarusajai Quarantine Centre here tonight taking the statewide tally of COVID cases to 185.

Total 28 cases have been detected in the state so far today. “We need to be extra careful,” Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Out of the total 185 cases in the state, 48 have recovered while 4 died and three other patients migrated that leaves 130 active cases in hospitals in the state.

Meanwhile, as the number of COVID-19 patients has increased steeply in the state in last few days, Assam Health Department is exploring options to increase facilities to hospitalise more patients in Sonapur Civil Hospital and Kalapahar Hospital. State Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited both the hospitals today and directed the concerned officials to gear up preparations.

“In view of rapidly rising number of COVID19 cases in Assam, govt has decided to keep Sonapur Civil Hospital & Kalapahar Hospital on a standby to accommodate more COVID + patients. Visited both places with officials & asked administration to ramp up preparations,” the Health Minister tweeted.