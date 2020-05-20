COVID to dominate Assembly session

SHILLONG: The three-day re-assembled Budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is set to begin on Wednesday with the Opposition Congress making it clear that they want to discuss the budget again with a different view taking the whole corona pandemic into consideration.

Congress spokesperson HM Shangpliang said that the party wants to suggest several things to the government keeping in mind the pandemic.

“We will be suggesting a few issues and the government has to take care of the priorities like the health sector, farming sector and employment sector,” Shangpliang said.

The Congress MLA also said that personally, he would raise the issue of young citizens of the state who are coming back as skilled entrepreneurs.

The government should harness their energy as they have a lot to contribute to the state’s economy, he said.

“I will be asking the government to explore the possibility of engaging them in different sectors and therefore, the budget has to incorporate these changes where all the young people can get employment here,” Shangpliang said while adding that he personally does not want the youths to go back.

On the farming sector, the MLA said that he wants to have deliberations on providing marketing avenues for the farmers

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that issues related to reforms on agriculture and labour will be taken up in the re-assembled budget session.

Informing that even the budget would be passed in the session, he said that many more issues would be discussed in the session by the members from both the ruling and the opposition.