Garo Hills tense wait for cyclone Amphan

TURA: Authorities in the Garo Hills region remain on high alert for a possible impact from Cyclonic storm Amphan which has hit landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday evening battering the coastal region of that state with intense storm surge and powerful winds.

With the meteorological department indicating a possible shift of the cyclone’s path towards Bangladesh and up into the north eastern states, preparations have been put in place to ensure minimum damage, should the cyclone change its course and head eastwards.

“The trajectory of the cyclone’s path has shown it’s path into West Bengal and if it does turn eastwards it is unlikely to be severe. We can experience a depression and some heavy rains,” said West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

The three most vulnerable districts facing Bangladesh are West, South and South West Garo Hills districts.

The district administration also informed that teams from the National Disaster and Rescue Force of the centre are on ground for any eventuality.

“The most important guideline for the public is that they remain indoors and be careful of possible tree falls and snapping of electric poles,” said DC Singh.

Till the filing of this report late Wednesday night, there has been no major change in the weather pattern in the Garo Hills region, apart from the winds beginning to accelerate in speed.