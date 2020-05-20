KHADC chairman steps down

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chairman PN Syiem has stepped down from his post and submitted his resignation to the Deputy Chairman on Tuesday.

In his resignation letter, Syiem said that he hoped that the Governor will accept his resignation at the earliest.

Following his resignation, Syiem, in a statement issued here, said he felt that he should not continue as the chairman since the United Democratic Forum had lost its majority in the KHADC.

When contacted, he said, “NPP projected me as chairman but expelled me later. In politics it is not new. Whether in the state or centre, the majority is always in power”.

Elaborating further, he said, “No member of the UPA can be the Speaker of Lok Sabha if the NDA is in power. Similarly in Meghalaya, no MUA member can be the Speaker of the legislative Assembly if the state is ruled by MDA”.