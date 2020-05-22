COVID management takes political colour

SHILLONG: The COVID-19 management in the state took on a political colour on Thursday in the Assembly with the Opposition Congress accusing the ruling NPP for taking undue credit. During the question hour, Congress legislator Zenith Sangma sought clarification from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma regarding the Facebook post of the CMO appreciating the youth wing of NPP for working day and night to bring back stranded people.

Zenith pointed out that the health workers had reacted against the post but they had to face the wrath of the party which threatened to take action against them. He alleged that some health workers, including doctors, have been relieved of duty. “The role of front liners is very important as they are acting like shields for others and they are doing a commendable job”, he added. In response, the chief minister said it is really sad to politicise the matter. “Everybody is helping and trying to do their best. It is wrong to attribute any political intention”, he said.

According to the chief minister, any person who is doing good work is appreciated in the Facebook post by the CMO. “This is not the time to look at political sense and I don’t want to get into an argument”, he said. However, Zenith pointed out that when the Congress was extending support to help the migrant workers, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong did not like it and criticised the party by saying that if the Congress has money, they should give it to the government.

However, Tynsong intervened and said, “This is question hour. My clarification was when I read a statement that Sonia Gandhi had directed state party units to provide assistance to stranded migrant workers. The working president of the Congress party had sent letters to the chief minister and chief secretary requesting to provide details about the migrant workers stranded in Meghalaya so that they can be transported from the state. “This is very vague when the fight of the government is to bring back the stranded workers from outside the North East. I am therefore telling you that don’t bring politics here”, Tynsong said. According to Tynsong, the chief minister has appreciated everybody, including NPP. “If the Congress is extending help, we will appreciate that too.

We need to stop politics as we are fighting against COVID-19″, he said. Earlier, in response to a question by PT Sawkmie (Congress), Health Minister AL Hek said the ordinance by the Centre to protect the health workers is applicable to Meghalaya. Hek also assured to protect the front liners engaging in fight against COVID19.