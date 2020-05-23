Govt sets up task force on post-COVID tourism

SHILLONG: The state government has set up a task force to come up with a tourism strategy and figure out ways to save tourists and the locals post lockdown.

The state’s tourism sector has taken a severe beating due to COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown.

The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, said the state needs to come up with some mechanism to minimise the impact adding 3-4 per cent of the state’s GDP depends on tourism which generates significant direct and indirect employment.

“We should have a COVID-resilient tourism strategy and figure out how to save tourists and the local people”, he added.

Sangma said if the state comes up with correct policies, puts checks and mechanisms in place it should be able to take advantage of the situation where the industry has suffered across the world.

Pointing out that people would still want to travel, still want to go for holidays, Sangma said, “If we can create a destination that is safe for the tourists and people we have a chance to take advantage of the situation”.

“That is what our plan is and, accordingly, we have set up a task force and hope we will be able to convert this crisis into opportunity”, he said.