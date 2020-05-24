Assam conducts 55862 tests for COVID-19, more than Kerala has done

GUWAHATI: Assam with seven testing facilities, has so far carried out 55862 tests so far to detect COVID-19 positive patients. The total number of cases carried out in Assam is more than the number of tests (52771) carried out in Kerala.

“In a strong testimony to excellent team work and our steely resolve to do the best in a crisis like #COVID19, I am humbled to share that #Assam has carried out 55862 tests so far. This is higher than Kerala’s (52771), a state known for its healthcare excellence,” tweeted Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma this morning.

“My congratulations to behind-the-curtain #COVIDHeroes – our lab technicians, scientists, microbiology faculty of medical colleges and team RMRC Lahowal who have put in extraordinary efforts to make this happen. And most certainly kudos to our dedicated teams from the health department,” Dr Sarma said in another related tweet.

Assam’s COVID19 test break-up, as on May 23, 2020 :