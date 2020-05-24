Govt decision on reopening Iewduh, PB tomorrow

SHILLONG: The state government will take the call on reopening Iewduh and Police Bazar on Monday having already asked the district administration to work out the modalities.

The two key commercial hubs of the state have been under lock and key for around two months in view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, but with the clamour growing for their reopening, the government has asked the East Khai Hills district deputy commissioner to look into the matter.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Saturday told reporters that there is a demand to open up the bigger markets of the state like Police Bazaar and Iewduh.

Accordingly, the government has asked the deputy commissioner to work out the details and the protocols to be put in place.

“A final decision in this regard will be taken on Monday after reviewing the matter”, he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma remained non-committal on the reopening of Iewduh market.

Speaking to media persons, Sangma, however, said the government would like to see more and more economic activity taking place, but without compromising on the health aspect.

He said that the district administration and other stakeholders are discussing the matter and hoped they would come up with an acceptable solution.

Meanwhile, West Shillong MLA Mohendro Rapsang on Saturday reiterated that it is high time the government partially opened Iewduh as the economy and livelihood of thousands of people, who have shops there, have been badly affected.

“The market is closed for more than sixty days and you can imagine their hardship,” he said.

He said that he is asking the government to partially open the market by particularly allowing shops dealing in farming tools and shoes since these articles are hardly found elsewhere.

Rapsang also maintained that Iewduh has had its own way of practising social distancing much before COVID-19 forced the closure as customers in the market are not allowed to enter the shops.