Over 9,000 return to state, more expected

SHILLONG: Over 9000 returnees so far reached Meghalaya from all across the country including the Northeastern states, while 6000-6050 more are expected to return in the coming weeks.

Informing this here on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that a special train carrying 231 persons from Telangana will reach Guwahati soon and a similar special train from Haryana carrying 139 natives will reach Guwahati on Sunday. He further informed that two trains from Delhi will start on May 27 even as he requested those who have not registered themselves to return from Delhi to call 01123014341 or 01123014451, 9968262299.

According to Tynsong, one more special train would leave Jaipur on May26 while the state government is still trying to arrange special trains from Pune, Mumbai and Goa.

“We will try to make sure they reach state within this month,” Tynsong said.

He said as there are more than 6000 natives who are ready to come back to the state, the government has created temporary offices in Guwahati airport and railway station and the state government would receive them there after which they will be brought to their respective destination by the government. He, however, reiterated that returnees coming from outside must adhere to protocol and SOPs as most of them are coming from red zone

The government in line with the decision of the Ministry of Civil Aviation to resume air services has also decided to resume the flight services from Kolkata to Umroi and the services are likely to become functional from next week