CM’s help sought to address plight of returnees

SHILLONG: The Delhi Police North East representative, Daniel Lyngdoh, has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take up the problems being faced by the train passengers and those who intend to travel by flight.

He asked the chief minister to ensure that prior information is given to nodal officers of respective states appointed by the Centre to ensure better security in trains and adequate food and water.

In the context of the attack on people from North East in Bihar, he said security will have to be enhanced.

He said 12 hours before the departure of trains, information should be given to the nodal officers as they can coordinate with regard to providing food and water to the passengers.

Moreover, illegal passengers can also be checked.

Cancellation of flights

Lyngdoh also said the passengers should get prior information before cancellation of flights.

“The passengers should be given clear information within 12 hours regarding cancellation of flights to avoid difficulties”, he said.

As happened in Maharashtra, passengers had reached the Airport departure terminal on Sunday for the Indigo flight scheduled to depart at 5 am but immediately it was cancelled.

Visa requirement

In another letter to the chief minister, Lyngdoh said arrangement should be made for the return of stranded citizens of Meghalaya residing in foreign countries.

He said the visas of the citizens of Meghalaya stranded and residing in various foreign countries for business purposes have expired during the current crisis due to the lockdown imposed by India and other foreign countries.

“It has been apprised to us that the embassies of the respective foreign countries are willing to send the stranded citizens of Meghalaya”, Lyngdoh said.

He sought the intervention of the chief minister to help the citizens of Meghalaya to return to India safely.